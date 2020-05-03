Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 56,496 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,496 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $125,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The company has a market capitalization of $515.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

