Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 186,929 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,929 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 3.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $190,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 4,496,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

