SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of SEI Investments worth $36,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SEIC stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

