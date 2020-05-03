Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,620.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000397 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.