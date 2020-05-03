Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Shaw Communications worth $34,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $15.95 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

