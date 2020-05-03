Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Shotspotter worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shotspotter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shotspotter by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTI. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Shotspotter Inc has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $391.79 million, a PE ratio of 206.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

