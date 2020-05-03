SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 60,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.