Signatum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Signatum has a market cap of $19,656.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signatum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signatum has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018005 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.01859914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000448 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

