SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Braziliex, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $540,201.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.02336602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00192691 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

