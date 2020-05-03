Snetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Snetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, YunEx and Gate.io. Snetwork has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1.55 million worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.18 or 0.02340064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00192898 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Snetwork

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,329,538 tokens. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io.

Snetwork Token Trading

Snetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

