SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Hits $418,317.09

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SnowGem has a market cap of $418,317.09 and $91,093.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005216 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,564,520 coins and its circulating supply is 24,487,428 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

