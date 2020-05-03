Social Send Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 44% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 48% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $201,140.91 and approximately $195.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016305 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000703 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.