Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 67,224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 67,224 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

