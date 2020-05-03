SounDAC (XSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $63,378.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. SounDAC has a total market cap of $63,144.65 and $63,378.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000545 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX.

