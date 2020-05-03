Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,061 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,232 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.