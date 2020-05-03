Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after buying an additional 74,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

