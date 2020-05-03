Starbase Price Up 63.1% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 63.1% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $151,423.16 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.82 or 0.04152108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035326 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011441 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008784 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

