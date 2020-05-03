Stealth 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,025.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,025.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003648 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001126 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,584,470 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

