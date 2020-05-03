SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $16,521.75 and $18.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000625 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001002 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.