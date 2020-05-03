Strs Ohio Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 80.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 538,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $846.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,985.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

