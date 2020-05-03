Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 280,982 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Elanco Animal Health worth $37,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $577,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

