Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,521 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Genuine Parts worth $42,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $147,747,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,652,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,136,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

