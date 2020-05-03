Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of NiSource worth $36,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

