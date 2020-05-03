Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 291,410 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Voya Financial worth $35,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

