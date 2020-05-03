Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 52,209 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Principal Financial Group worth $38,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,426,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $160,377,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

