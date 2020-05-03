Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $34,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $32.92 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

