Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.37 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Iron Mountain worth $39,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $92,639,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $15,393,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 459,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

