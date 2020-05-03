Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,560 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $240.59. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

