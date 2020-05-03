Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of BIO-TECHNE worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Stephens upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.29. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.11.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

