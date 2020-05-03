Sycomore Asset Management Has $5.67 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

