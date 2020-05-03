SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of SYNNEX worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $357,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 5,651 shares valued at $666,656. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $85.81 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

