Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Terra has a market cap of $56.30 million and $1.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.02339617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00192995 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.