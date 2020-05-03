Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.02799659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005104 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.