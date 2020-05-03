Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,995. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.42 on Friday, hitting $109.71. 5,839,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.