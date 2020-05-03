Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 11,099 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.87 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $111.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

