Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 23,704 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of KBR worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

