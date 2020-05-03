Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

AWR stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

