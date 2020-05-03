Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 11,136 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Avista worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,713,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Avista by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVA. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.