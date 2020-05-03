Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,218 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

