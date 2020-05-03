Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 7,347 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,281.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

