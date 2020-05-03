Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,616 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 108,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

