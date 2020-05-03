Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

SF opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

