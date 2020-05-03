Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,253,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164,377 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

