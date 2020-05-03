Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.30 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $551,694.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $38.59 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

