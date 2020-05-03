Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.35 Million Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of El Paso Electric worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in El Paso Electric by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in El Paso Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth $6,671,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in El Paso Electric by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in El Paso Electric by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EE opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $57.07 and a 52-week high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

