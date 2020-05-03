Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,644,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 444,195 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 350,101 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

