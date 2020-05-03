Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Brunswick worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brunswick by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 161.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.52.

Shares of BC opened at $44.16 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

