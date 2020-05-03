Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

