Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

