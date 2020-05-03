Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.36. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.